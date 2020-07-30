PKR sacks Inanam rep Kenny Chua for Sabah ‘treason’

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim (pic) says Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua has been booted out of the party with immediate effect. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Inanam assemblyman Kenny Chua has been booted out of PKR with immediate effect, its disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim said today.

Ahmad said the decision was made after the Sabah PKR leadership confirmed Chua was among the state lawmakers to switch allegiances to Umno’s Tan Sri Musa Aman, jeopardising Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal's Warisan state government.

“His presence in the bloc that sought to bring down the Sabah state government was noted, and taking into account PKR's stance that treason against the rakyat's mandate cannot be allowed to occur, the board has decided to sack Kenny Chua from the party immediately,” Ahmad said in a statement.

Chua was said to have been one of 15 lawmakers who were planning on defecting to Musa's faction.

Sabah Chief Minister Shafie announced the dissolution of the 65-member state assembly this morning, paving the way for fresh elections statewide within the next 60 days.

Shafie said he had received consent from Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

However, Musa claims to have the majority backing of 33 assemblymen and hopes to persuade the governor to rescind the dissolution order and appoint him the new chief minister replacing Shafie.