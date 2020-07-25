Medac’s lifeline for entrepreneurs well received, says Wan Junaidi

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the ministry will continue to be committed in providing entrepreneurial advisory services to answer inquiries, provide information and provide help and support to entrepreneurs — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The aid provided by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives (Medac), to entrepreneurs affected by Covid-19 and the subsequent phases of the movement control order (MCO), has witnessed positive response.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this was reflected in the number of calls received through 90 call lines provided by the agencies under the ministry.

He said a total 382,255 calls were received from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to July 20, the bulk of which went to Bank Rakyat (348,955), and most of the rest, to SME Corp (9,061), Medac (8,023), Tekun (7,994) and SME Bank (4,069).

“The ministry will continue to be committed in providing entrepreneurial advisory services to answer inquiries, provide information and provide help and support to entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He said various measures had been implemented by agencies under Medac, including the special relief facility, economic stimulus package, moratorium on deferral of personal loan repayment for members of co-operatives, deferment of Revolving Capital Fund (TMP-JPK) repayment and other government loan assistance and incentives.

Medac had also established a One Stop Entrepreneur Hotline with the co-operation of 90 of its agencies that operates from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm.

The hotline numbers are: 1-300-88-1020 • +603-8892 3430 • +603-8892 3429. — Bernama