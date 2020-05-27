Policeman among 25 motorcyclists compounded for violating CMCO, says Sarawak deputy police chief

A policeman was among a group of motorcyclists who were detained at Kampung Nanas by a CMCO monitoring team while they were on their way to Simunjan town. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, May 27 — A policeman was among 25 motorcyclists from Kota Samarahan who were compounded for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Simunjan yesterday afternoon, state deputy police chief Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar said today.

He said the group of motorcyclists was detained at Kampung Nanas by a CMCO monitoring team while they were on their way to Simunjan town.

“Upon investigation, it was found that they were all from Kota Samarahan and failed to provide a reasonable excuse and entered Simunjan district without any police permit,” Dev Kumar said.

He said they were later taken to Simunjan police station and compounded after admitting to committing an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1999.

“According to their explanation, they had come to Simunjan for a pleasure trip because they have not rode their motorcycles for a long time,” Dev Kumar said.

He said the 25 motorcyclists were ordered to return to Kota Samarahan later in the afternoon.