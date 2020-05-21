Covid-19: PM’s open house, Maulidur Rasul among five events cancelled this year

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali (left)said five official government ceremonies scheduled for this year have been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Five official government ceremonies scheduled for this year have been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali said in a statement that the cancellations involved the King and Queen’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration scheduled for May 24 or 1 Syawal (subject to the announcement of the Aidilfitri date by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal) and the Aidilfitri Open House by the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers, also scheduled for May 24.

Three more celebrations that have been cancelled are the Warriors’ Day celebrations on August 12-14, the national-level Maal Hijrah celebrations on August 19-20 and the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations on October 29.

Zuki, however, said any changes to the government’s events and official ceremonies would be announced from time to time. ― Bernama