Who will contest Chini poll, Perikatan or Muafakat? Youth wing asks after Bersatu firms up alliance

ARMADA posters are seen in this file picture taken on December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing Armada has asked for clarification on several issues today, after its own party formalised its cooperation as Perikatan Nasional (PN) with Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and others today.

In a statement, Armada asked whether PN will continue to cooperate until the 15th general election, or whether it would just be a temporary alliance.

“Most importantly, will PN move officially during the Chini by-election, or will it use the old alliance of Muafakat Nasional?” it asked.

Muafakat Nasional (MN) is the alliance between two of PN’s members, Umno and PAS, prior to the formation of the PN government.

MN is a separate alliance between the Malay nationalist party and its Islamist counterpart, outside of BN.

The Chini by-election is scheduled for July 4, triggered by assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun’s death.

Armada also asked whether other PN component parties will keep to their previous pledge to not contest the seats held by Bersatu members who were previously from Umno, such as Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, or from PKR, such as Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“These are questions that should be explained to the grassroots in the all parties in PN,” it said.

“Armada will continue to be on the front-lines and ensure that Bersatu’s interests are taken care of.”

Earlier today, coalitions Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), announced that they are officially cooperating as PN.

BN is formed of Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, while GPS include Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party.

However, the statement does not state whether the six will work towards making PN an official political entity.