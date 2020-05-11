Johor cops to apply for longer remand for Patrick Teoh, claim he is uncooperative

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect was uncooperative throughout the investigations by claiming that he had lost his mobile phone and forgot his email’s password. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 11 — Johor police will apply to extend the remand order against former radio personality and actor Patrick Teoh who is currently under investigation for insulting the state’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim after he refused to cooperate with police.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspect was uncooperative throughout the investigations by claiming that he had lost his mobile phone and forgot his email’s password.

“In fact, the suspect claims that he had forgotten all his passwords during our investigations.

“Due to that, investigators may apply to remand him for another four days to wrap-up investigations,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said the additional remand period for the suspect will allow police to complete their investigations.

“Perhaps the suspect will recall his passwords during his remand extension,” he said.

Teoh, a 73-year-old radio personality was remanded in Johor Baru for three-days starting yesterday after he was detained by Johor police after two police reports were lodged against him on Friday.

Johor police had acted on two reports lodged by two men, a software developer and contractor, claiming that Teoh had insulted Tunku Ismail.

On Saturday, a police team from the Johor police Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID), picked-up Teoh from Petaling Jaya police headquarters and his Armanee Terrace apartment unit in Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya was searched.

Police seized Teoh’s Apple MacBook Air during the search and there was no mobile phone on him as he claimed to have lost it the day before.

Teoh’s arrest was after he had alleged to have posted an obscene sentence when he shared a video where Tunku Ismail was seen firing automatic firearms as part of his Johor Military Force (JMF) training exercises.

The post with the obscene sentence has since been deleted from his Facebook page on Thursday.

Ayob Khan said police investigations will still be under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing offensive and improper content, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding one year or both,

He reminded Malaysians to observe decorum in their social media comments that are in line with the country’s declaration of national philosophy which is the Rukun Negara.