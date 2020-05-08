Ex-Kedah MB Mahdzir Khalid appointed TNB chairman

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is the new chairman of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

He officially clocks in on May 12.

The position was previously held by Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, who was appointed the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) chairman beginning May 1, 2020.

Mahdzir was the deputy minister of energy, green technology and water from May 2013 to July 2015, before being appointed as the education minister until 2018.

The former Kedah mentri besar from December 2005 to March 2008 holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and sat as chairman of Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) and Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda). He also held the position as deputy chairman of Tourism Promotion Malaysia under the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia.

In a statement, TNB president and CEO, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, said, “On behalf of the board of directors, management and all staff of TNB, I welcome the appointment of Datuk Seri Mahdzir, who has broad knowledge and exposure of the electricity industry.”

“Given the current difficult period, we believe his leadership will help steer TNB through the challenges and achieve its aspiration to transform the company to be among the top-10 utility companies in the world by 2025.”

“I would like to convey my gratitude to Tan Sri Ahmad Badri who had also served as a TNB Board of Director, representing the Ministry of Finance since November 1, 2018.

“His leadership, guidance, knowledge, advice and commitment have greatly benefitted us all,” added Amir Hamzah.