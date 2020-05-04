Minister: Masjid India migrant workers sent to Immigration depots; EMCO extended partially in KL, Selayang Baru

A general view of Selangor Mansion, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order, in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The migrant workers in the Masjid India area in Kuala Lumpur have been sent to Imigration depots after the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) there ended yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri today announced that the EMCOs at Menara City One, Malayan Mansion, Selangor Mansion and the surrounding areas of Masjid India ended yesterday.

“When it ended, they are free to move around. That’s why I said yesterday, because the EMCO has already ended, the PATI (illegal immigrants) have no more hala tuju (direction), so we place them in the Immigration depots,” he said in a press conference broadcast “live” today without elaborating further.

Yesterday, the Immigration Department was reported to have conducted yet another raid in collaboration with the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and Health Ministry at the Masjid India area, with a focus on the Selangor Mansion building which was believed to be the main residence for foreigners there.

Ismail Sabri today also announced that the EMCO on a tahfiz school and one house at Batu 23 at Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat in Selangor will end tomorrow (May 5).

EMCO extensions

As for the EMCO at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market (otherwise known as the Selayang wholesale market), Ismail Sabri said the government has partially ended the EMCO in this location and extended the EMCO partially in the same location.

The EMCO for “Parcel A and B involving Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara, Kuala Lumpur, and the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market has ended yesterday,” he said.

But the government has on the health minister’s advice decided to extend the EMCO for Parcels C to F until May 12, he said.

The extended EMCO areas are Parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

As for the EMCO in Selayang Baru, Gombak, Ismail Sabri said the government has also ended the EMCO in Parcel A and B, while the EMCO for Parcel C, D, E and F will be extended until May 12 also upon the health minister’s advice.

