Minister: All foreign workers in Malaysia to undergo Covid-19 testing, employers to foot bill

Foreign workers queue up to be tested for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — All foreign workers in Malaysia will now have to go for Covid-19 testing, with their employers to bear the cost of the swab tests, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said that Malaysia had, for the past two days, recorded an increase in new Covid-19 cases, which he said was detected among foreign workers at a construction site in Ampang which has since been ordered to close by the Public Works Department.

“The meeting today agreed to make it compulsory for all foreign workers in all sectors, whether in construction, factories, commercial, including restaurants, to undergo Covid-19 screening. They have to undergo swab tests, and the screening costs will be borne by their employers.

“And the Health Ministry proposes to start these swab tests in the Federal Territories and Selangor,” he said in a press conference broadcast “live” today.

In order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease, Ismail Sabri said the government will not hesitate to shut down any place including construction sites, factories, restaurants or any businesses if any Covid-19 cases are detected among employees.

