Transport Ministry: Get permission from police before making interstate travel

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — People using public transport for inter-state travel are advised to apply for permission or a travel permit from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“The public is advised to apply for permission at the nearest police station first before purchasing travel tickets to avoid any losses which have to be borne by the public transport users,” according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a statement here today.

MOT said it was aware of the movement of people in using public transport services during the movement control order (MCO) period including inter-state travel when airlines resumed their domestic flights.

In addition, the MOT also urged the public especially public transport users to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures set by the Ministry of Health (MOH), especially on social distancing, wearing face mask while on board and always maintaining safety and hygiene. — Bernama