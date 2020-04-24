Malaysians leaving Singapore via land to Malaysia require entry permit from April 27

SINGAPORE, April 24 — Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land are required to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia here from April 27.
According to a public notice posted on its Facebook, the applicants need to email their particulars — name, both identity card and passport numbers, departure date — to [email protected], at least two days before their departure date.
A copy of their passes — Singapore permanent resident, long term pass, work permit, student and social visit — should be appended as well.
Once approved, the High Commission will reply their email which includes a unique reference number.
They then need to present the printed or phone screenshot reply email to the Malaysian Immigration Checkpoint in Johor Baru. — Bernama