Malaysians leaving Singapore via land to Malaysia require entry permit from April 27

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor March 17, 2020. Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land are required to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia from April 27. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 24 — Malaysians who wish to return home from Singapore by land are required to obtain an entry permit from the High Commission of Malaysia here from April 27.

According to a public notice posted on its Facebook, the applicants need to email their particulars — name, both identity card and passport numbers, departure date — to [email protected], at least two days before their departure date.

A copy of their passes — Singapore permanent resident, long term pass, work permit, student and social visit — should be appended as well.

Once approved, the High Commission will reply their email which includes a unique reference number.

They then need to present the printed or phone screenshot reply email to the Malaysian Immigration Checkpoint in Johor Baru. — Bernama