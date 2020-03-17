Business as usual at all Tesco stores and online

People shop for instant noodles at Tesco Ampang, amid panic buying following the restriction of movement order announced by the government, in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — All 60 Tesco stores in Malaysia as well as its home grocery shopping platform, Tesco Online, will remain open for business during the government-mandated Movement Control Order beginning from tomorrow until March 31, 2020.

Tesco Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s chief executive officer Paul Ritchie said customers are assured of sufficient stocks and the company will continue to replenish essential products to meet demand.

“Although customers may find a few items are unavailable due to high demand, I would like to reassure all our customers that new stock is arriving all the time and our amazing colleagues are working around the clock to fill the shelves in our stores as quickly as they can,” he said.

Last night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Movement Control Order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to Ritchie, Tesco is working closely with its suppliers to maintain the supply of all key products especially fresh and frozen foods, grocery and essential non-food items.

“We ask customers to shop as they normally would and buy only what they and their family needs.

“We understand the concern but buying more than needed can sometimes mean that others are left without. There is enough for everyone if we work together,” he added.

For a fuss-free shopping, Tesco’s customers he said, is encouraged to use the Scan and Shop application that was just launched last month.

“Our Scan and Shop application that would help them keep track of their shopping and scan their purchases as they go. Not only will customers be able to cut their shopping time, but also reduce physical contact while in stores,” he said.

He said customer might also shop for their needs via Tesco Online or shop via Happyfresh.

“Tesco has, however, imposed a temporary quantity limit to a maximum of three units of each item on Tesco Online purchases to maintain efficiency in delivering and serving customers,” he said.

Ritchie said Tesco would continue to work with health authorities in undertaking necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of all employees and customers in stores as well as online.

“These measures include regularly disinfecting its trolleys, check-out counters, delivery trays, equipment and all high traffic areas,” he said adding that all Tesco employees have also been trained to practice good hygiene routines. — Bernama