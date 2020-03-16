Pengerang Refining and Petrochemicals confirms fire and explosion at Pengerang

File picture of the blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor last year. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

JOHOR BARU, March 16 — Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) today confirmed a fire and explosion occurred at about 10.50pm last night at the Pengerang Integrated Complex near Kota Tinggi.

In a statement issued here today, the company said the Emergency Response Team has been activated and is currently working closely with the relevant authorities.

“The situation is under control. Our utmost priority and concern is the safety of the people and environment at the moment,” the statement said.

The company will provide additional information in due course as and when it becomes available.

PRefChem is a strategic alliance of two of the world’s largest national oil companies — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), the national oil company of Malaysia, and Saudi Aramco, the national oil company of Saudi Arabia. — Bernama