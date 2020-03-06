Malaysian Bar welcomes Idrus Harun’s appointment as AG

File picture shows Malaysian Bar President Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor speaking during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Malaysian Bar today welcomed the appointment of Tan Sri Idrus Harun as the country’s new attorney general (AG).

The professional body for lawyers also said that it hoped to work with the new AG in all matters related and of mutual interest to both institutions.

Its president Datuk Abdul Fareed Abdul Gafoor said that the now former Federal Court judge has wide experience and exposure from his many years in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) as well as the judiciary.

“The Bar welcomes the appointment of Tan Sri Idrus who was formerly the solicitor general prior to his elevation to the Court of Appeal and then to the Federal Court.

“The Bar believes Tan Sri would be able to carry out his duties efficiently and effectively to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour.

“The Bar wishes to work alongside with Tan Sri in all matters related and of mutual interest to both institutions,” Abdul Fareed said in a statement.

Idrus has been appointed as the new AG, replacing Tan Sri Tommy Thomas who resigned last week.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced Idrus’ appointment today.

“In accordance with Clause (1) of Article 145 of the Federal Constitution, Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong also approved the appointment of YA Tan Sri Idrus Harun, the Federal Court judge as the new attorney general for a two-year term effective from March 6, 2020,” the statement read.

*A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.