Anwar: Dr M says wasn’t part of power grab

PKR President, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leaving the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied involvement in the suspected attempt to form a new government without PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Speaking at PKR headquarters here, Anwar said that Dr Mahathir told him that he neither approved of the attempt or planned on joining those in Opposition parties for the bid.

“No, I think it’s not him because his name was used, by those within my party and outside, using his name.

“He said and reiterated to me what he had said earlier, that he played no part in it and he made it very clear, that in no way will he ever work with those associated with the past regime,” he said.

Anwar said this after returning to the PKR headquarters following an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The PKR president also revealed that he had tried to persuade Dr Mahathir not to resign as the prime minister but was unsuccessful.

“We discussed and I did appeal to him on behalf of Keadilan and Pakatan Harapan (PH), that these treacheries could be dealt with together.

“But of course, he is of different mind, and thought he should not be treated in that manner, to work and to associate him working with those whom we believe are corrupt,” he added.

Anwar then stressed the importance of Dr Mahathir’s audience with the Agong, expected to take place at 5pm later today, saying the next course of action depended on the outcome of the meeting.

When asked to comment if he was still on course to be Malaysia’s eighth prime minister, Anwar said: “We shall see.”

Aside from Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister, Bersatu also quit the PH coalition while 11 MPs left PKR to become independent.

The departures meant PH is now a minority government.