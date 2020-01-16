Habibah appointed new education director-general

Habibah Abdul Rahim takes over from Datuk Amin Senin, who retired on December 21 last year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Habibah Abdul Rahim has been appointed as the new education director-general effective January 10, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said today.

Habibah, 58, took over from Datuk Amin Senin, who retired on December 21 last year.

Among the positions she has held in the ministry were deputy director-general (Policy and Curriculum Sector), Education Planning and Policy Research director, Performance and Delivery Unit (Padu) executive director and senior lecturer at Aminuddin Baki Institute (IAB).

MOE said in a statement that Habibah is the 17th director-general and the second woman to hold the post, after Tan Sri Asiah Abu Samah (1991-1993).

“With her expertise, experience and excellent achievements, the Education Ministry is confident that Habibah would be able to further raise its achievements in line with the aspirations of the National Education Blueprint 2013-2025,” it said.

Habibah started her career in 1986 as a teacher before advancing her service in various organisations in MOE.

She earned a bachelor’s degree with honours in Biology from the University of Salford, the United Kingdom in 1984 before furthering her studies in Master’s Degree in Education at University of Bristol, the United Kingdom in 1993.

She obtained a doctorate in education from Stanford University in California, the United States in 2001.

MOE expressed its highest appreciation to Amin and thanked him for his service and contributions. — Bernama