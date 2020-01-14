Contaminated mee goreng likely made 120 students ill in Johor, says state health director

Johor Health Director Dr Aman Rabu said fried noodles served at breakfast are suspected to have caused the food poisoning. — Malay Mail file pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — About 120 students of the Johor Government Religious Secondary School (SMAKJ) near Kluang were down with food poisoning after allegedly having fried noodles for their breakfast at the school’s dining hall this morning.

Johor Health Director Dr Aman Rabu said all the students, however, were in stable condition and were only treated as outpatients at the Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom, Kluang.

“The Johor State Department of Health through the Kluang District Health Office received a notification of a food poisoning incident involving SMAKJ students at 10.20am yesterday.

“Initially we were informed that 10 students from the school were receiving treatment at Klinik Kesihatan Mibibol, Kluang and about 60 students were on their way to the hospital, for further examination,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Aman said verification of the incident was carried out at 11am yesterday and investigations and outbreak control measures were also carried out on the same day.

Dr Aman said further investigation by the health office later found that 120 out of 474 students were exposed, experiencing symptoms of stomach ache, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, headache and fever.

He said the food suspected to have caused the food poisoning was fried noodles served at breakfast, but further investigation was still being conducted by the health office to determine the actual cause of the food poisoning.

According to Dr Aman, clinical samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis while the examination of the dormitory kitchen had been conducted by the Food Safety and Quality Unit.

“The hostel kitchen has been ordered to temporary close under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for the purpose of disinfection of premises and further investigation. — Bernama