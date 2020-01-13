Buddhist association shifts proposed meditation centre after objection from residents

Residents protest against a Buddhist meditation centre in Taman Kumbar Permai January 13, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Azrul Mahathir

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — A Buddhist association that had planned to build a meditation centre on a plot of land zoned for Non Islamic Places of Worship (RIBI) in Teluk Kumbar has agreed to relocate the centre to an alternative piece of land following strong objection by residents in the area.

Persatuan Penganut Amitabha Pulau Pinang advisor Neoh Chin Wah said they had initially planned to build a three-storey building on the plot as they were running out of space in their rented premises in Sungai Nibong.

He said there were protests and objections by the residents in Taman Kumbar Permai in Teluk Kumbar, that consisted of mostly Muslims, against the planned meditation centre over the past few weeks.

“After negotiations with the state government, we were offered an alternative land in Gertak Sanggul far from here, we decided to respect the wishes of the residents here and change our plans,” he said in a joint press conference with state exco Chong Eng, Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir and Teluk Kumbar qariah chairman Muhammad Idris Salleh.

Neoh apologised to the residents in the area while stating it was not their intention to cause any issues or racial tension in the area.

He said the Buddhist belief was to respect and pray for the wellbeing of all living creatures so they had no intention of causing any disputes or issues with anyone.

Residents in the area have organised several peaceful demonstrations and put up numerous banners objecting to the construction of the meditation centre on Lot 2044 in Taman Kumbar Permai.

Persatuan Penganut Amitabha Pulau Pinang applied for a RIBI land to build the meditation centre three years ago and was given Lot 2044 in April 2018.

It obtained planning permission to construct the centre about three months ago but residents there objected against the project, with Azrul facilitating negotiations between the association, the residents and the state government.

The association agreed to change its plans and swap the land with another piece of state land about 10km away in Gertak Sanggul after negotiations with Chong.

Chong said Lot 2044 was zoned as RIBI land about 20 years ago and a lot has changed to its surrounding areas since then in which the residents there are now mostly Muslims.

“As the association has agreed to swap lands and shift their project to Gertak Sanggul, I have asked the state exco in a recent meeting to allow their planning permission approval for the new centre to be sped up,” she said.

Chong said the alternative land in Gertak Sanggul, which is covers about 4,930 sq feet, is currently state land and will be converted to RIBI for the association to build its meditation centre.

She said the size of the land is similar to Lot 2044 and therefore a fair swap.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Idris said the plot of land, located in between flats, was inappropriate for a non-Islamic place of worship especially when most of the residents are Muslims.

“Everyone here objected to it being built here and we collected 1,000 signatures opposing the project,” he said.

He expressed his relief that the association had decided to shift its centre to another piece of land far away in Gertak Sanggul.

“I think they got a better deal out of this as the alternative land was a nice piece of land facing the sea with a very nice view,” he said.

Later, Neoh said they will have to submit fresh documentation and applications to build the meditation centre.

“We only hope we will be able to complete the centre soon,” he said.