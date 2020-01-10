Deputy minister: E-Tunai disbursement from Jan 15 to March 14

Putrajaya has allocated RM450 million for the eTunai incentive programme that will benefit 15 million Malaysians. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Malaysians who are 18-years-old and above and earning less than RM100,000 a year are eligible to receive RM30 worth of E-Tunai in digital wallets or eWallet from Jan 15 to March 14.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen said it was to encourage people to make purchases without using cash.

“This initiative is also in line with today’s digital transformation,” he said in his speech at the opening of a supermarket branch here today.

Under Budget 2020, the government has allocated RM450 million for the E-Tunai incentive programme that will benefit 15 million Malaysians.

Among the applications selected for the implementation of the eWallet programme are Touch n Go, Boost and GrabPay. Users can only redeem the eTunai from one of these applications. ― Bernama