Matta takes Mata to task for trademark infringement

Visitors at the 2018 Matta Fair in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents’ acronym Matta is a well-known catchphrase for Malaysians who keep a lookout for its annual travel fairs.

Of late, however, Matta appears to have a rival with a similar sounding acronym Mata.

The acronym Mata used by the Malaysia Association Tour Agency (Persatuan Agensi Pelancong Malaysia) has certainly irked the well-established Matta, no thanks to the confusion the homophones have created in the marketplace.

Matta secretary-general Nigel Wong, in a statement today, said that Matta is taking legal action against the newly-registered Mata by issuing a letter of demand citing that the latter has infringed on its trademark, caused misrepresentation and has deliberately passed off Matta’s name and goodwill.

“We have demanded that Mata cease and desist using the infringing mark and infringing name and we also demanded a public apology to be published in leading national newspapers, failing which Matta will instruct it’s solicitors without any further delay to commence legal proceedings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong said Matta is currently seeking an explanation from the Registrar of Society (ROS) on the approval for Mata registration.

He said this was because ROS recorded that five of the founders and current office bearers of Mata were also the current office bearers of Persatuan Agensi Pelancongan Umrah dan Haji (PAPUH), and two from Malaysia Tourism Council.

“On September 11, 2014, Matta held an Extraordinary General Meeting which voted overwhelmingly to expel all five of the aforementioned office bearers for causing moral and material damage to Matta,” he added.

At present, the 45-year-old Matta has a membership of more than 3,600 comprising travel agencies and tour operators licensed under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. — Bernama