Defence minister: Malaysia will cooperate with other countries to check Islamophobia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Malaysia is prepared to cooperate with other Islamic countries to counter Islamophobia, which is on the rise throughout the world with terrorism being frequently linked to the religion.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said this matter would be discussed at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 (KL Summit) which will be held from December 19 to 21 with the expected attendance of four Muslim heads of state.

“It is important for us to show an example that Malaysia is an inclusive, modern and progressive Islamic country which is prepared to foster ties with all our friends (other Islamic countries) and capable of jointly managing security challenges.

“This is an initiative of the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) which includes holding the KL Summit this month,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion for the Defence White Paper (DWP) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The four heads of state expected to attend the Summit are from Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia and Qatar while the attendance of those from other countries is at the discussion stage.

Mohamad said the purpose for the tabling of the Defence White Paper was to discuss the ministry’s planning for the future.

He said the ministry welcomed any criticisms aimed at improving and complementing the Defence White Paper because it would be used as the national defence policy.

A total of 13 Members of Parliament participated in the debate and the minister took about 60 minutes to reply to the points raised.

The Dewan Rakyat yesterday approved the motion on the Defence White Paper. — Bernama