PM says he did not hear ‘Malaysia is for Malays’ remark at Malay Dignity Congress

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he did not hear a co-organiser of today’s Malay Dignity Congress make a racially charged statement during his speech.

Prof Datuk Zainal Kling had said Malaysia is for the Malays and those opposing the social contract must be fought.

“Well, I did not hear him say that. I think I have to find out whether he did say it or not,” Dr Mahathir said to reporters after closing a two-day retreat for Pakatan Harapan and Parti Warisan Sabah MPs and leaders at Hotel Saujana here.

The prime minister was one of the attendees of the congress held at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam, where he also gave a speech.

Zainal’s speech also saw him state that those who do not respect the social contracts and Islam’s position as the official religion as stated in the Federal Constitution have to be fought against in keeping with a Quranic injunction commanding Muslims to oppose oathbreakers and treaty violators until they repent or submit.

The speech has since drawn strong criticism from many including Klang MP Charles Santiago who asked if it could be considered hate speech, and International Trade and Industry Minister Darrell Leiking who said Malaysia’s formation in 1963 made it the land of Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, Dusuns, Muruts, Bajaus, Ibans and Dayaks.