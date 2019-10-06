Agriculture Ministry monitoring attack on corn plants by ‘fall armyworm’

KOTA BARU, Oct 6 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is monitoring the attack of a pest called the ‘fall armyworm’ on corn plants in Perlis, Perak, Kedah and Johor, which began in January, to ensure that it does not spread to paddy farms.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehuddin Hassan said this today, explaining that for the moment, paddy farms are unaffected because the pests are feeding on corn plants, in which they are also hatching their eggs.

He added that the attacks are an international problem and Malaysia is in the midst of getting assistance from China on the matter.

It is believed that the recent haze hampered the reproduction of the pest which is resistant to insecticide, said Mohd Sallehuddin, adding that the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) is currently conducting research into the attacks.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the country’s first hybrid variety of paddy, known as the ‘MR 12H’ at the Merdeka Mulong estate here.

Also present was MARDI director-general Datuk Mohamad Roff Mohd Noor, Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) general manager Nik Roslan Idris and MARDI’s Kelantan director Zainuddin Zakaria @ Hussin. — Bernama