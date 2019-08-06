Kulasegaran says Employment Act changes could reach Parliament in October

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during the launch of the Industrial Harmony Index (IHI) in Shah Alam August 6, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 6 — Amendments to the Employment Act 1955 may be tabled at the next parliamentary meeting in October, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said today.

However, he declined to reveal what the amendments entailed.

“Hopefully it will be ready on one or two months’ time, in time for the October Parliament sitting.

“We are awaiting the Cabinet and AGC’s approval so I won’t be able to reveal anything now. It has to be agreed by all stakeholders involved before it is made public,” he told reporters on the side after launching the Industrial Harmony Index here.

Earlier in April, Kulasegaran announced plans to amend the Employment Act to add more safeguards for domestic workers’ welfare and address cases of abuse involving them.

Apart from the Employment Act, other labour laws earmarked for amendments to update them include the Trade Unions Act 1959, the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, and the Industrial Relations Act 1967.

The minister said the Code of Conduct for Industrial Harmony was also under review.

“The tripartite code which was signed between the employer, employee and the government is 44 years’ old.

“It is long due for a review,” Kulasegaran added.