Health ministry sets up special committee to study control over e-cigarettes

SERDANG, June 27 — A special committee under the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been set up to examine issues relating to control over electronic cigarettes and vape.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the matter was decided at the post-Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“The task force committee is headed by Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye to ensure commitment to all that we are dealing with this issue seriously,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Smoke Free Environment Awareness Convention in conjunction with World Tobacco Day 2019 at the Main Lecture Hall, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Universiti Putra Malaysia here today.

The convention was organised to raise public awareness on the side effects of smoking which is responsible for six million deaths in the world.

Speaking about the progress of the no-smoking ban at premises, Dzulkefly said the number of premises inspected from December until June 2, including the “Ops Khas’ carried out on May 24 and 25 were 111,042, out of which 26,357 premises did not display the ‘no-smoking’ sign.

During the same period, a total of 29,650 warning notices were issued and 227,770 educational enforcement activities were carried out.

Earlier in his speech, Dzulkefly said the MOH’s efforts to expand non-smoking areas should be seen as a holistic approach to inculcate non-smoking practices among Malaysians.

He said that not only the extension of the six-month enforcement education period from July 1 to December 31 2019, but the increase in the number of Quit Smoking Services facilities was evidence of the government’s commitment to help smokers be free from smoking practices. — Bernama