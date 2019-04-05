EC: Sandakan by-election on May 11, nomination on April 27

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture by MIera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Polling for the Sandakan parliamentary seat in Sabah will be on May 11, the Election Commission (EC) announced today.

Nomination day will be on April 27, it added, allowing for a campaign period of 14 days.

Early polling is on May 7, EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun told a news conference at the commission’s headquarters here.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Stephen Wong, 64, from a heart attack on March 28.

Wong was Sandakan MP from 2013 and until his death was also Sabah minister for health and public well-being.

