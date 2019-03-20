Mawar Medical Centre fined RM100,000 for operating without licence

Judge Muhammad Zaki Abdul Kudos handed down the sentence after the hospital’s representative Dua Kok Yeow pleaded guilty to the charge read out to him by an interpreter. — Screengrab from Google Street View

SEREMBAN, March 20 — The Mawar Medical Centre (MMC) was today fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here for operating a private hospital without a licence.

MMC was charged with operating a private hospital without a licence as required under paragraph 19 (a) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1988 (Act 586) by providing haemodialysis treatment to patients at No 71, Jalan Rasah, Seremban on February 14 at 2.50pm.

As such MMC had committed an offence under Section 3(a) of Act 586 and punishable under Section 5 (1) (b) (i) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM500,000.

The prosecution was conducted by Health Ministry deputy public prosecutors Nik Azhan Hakim Nik Mahmood and Noor Zalizan Lazarous while MMC was represented by counsel Wong Kong Fatt. — Bernama