Human Resources Ministry declares war on human trafficking, forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran has declared war on human trafficking and forced labour, adding that he has instructed his ministry to amend “obsolete” laws.

In a press statement today, Kulasegeran said some laws will also be strengthened and tightened.

“I have instructed my ministry to amend obsolete acts like the Labour Law 1955 and at the same time, tighten the regulations,” he said.

“The Human Resources Ministry will always increase our enforcement operations nationwide and at the same time we will amend the current labour laws, draw a new and more effective strategic plan involving human resource issues.”

He also issued a stern reminder to all employers not to abuse or take advantage of those under their employ regardless of nationality.

The minister also voiced his regret over the death of Indonesian maid Adelina Lisao last year after she was allegedly abused by her employer.

He said Adelina’s case as well as the Wang Kelian mass grave found in Perlis in 2015 should be an eye opener for the government to seriously address Malaysia’s human rights issues.