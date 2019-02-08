Despite apology, Muslim groups want Mr DIY stores to face public over sticker controversy

PPIM wanted Mr DIY to apologise publicly for selling car stickers in the shape of a footprint found out to be showing Arabic scripts.

IPOH, Feb 8 — Malaysian Islamic Consumers Association (PPIM) has urged hardware store Mr DIY today to host a press conference to apologise for selling car stickers in the shape of a footprint, which was later found out to be showing Arabic scripts.

Sinar Harian reported the Muslim group’s special assistant Mat Ramlee Buang saying that the move would be allegedly necessary to protect Muslims’ sensitivities and at the same time protect public harmony and national security.

“We had raided one of the Mr DIY branches in Kuala Lumpur and I was informed that they have retracted the product.

“Instead, they should have done a press conference to show that they are publicly apologising over the matter,” he said after lodging a police report at Dang Wangi Police Station in Kuala Lumpur, with two other Muslim groups.

Recently, a 27-second duration video clip, shows a footprint car sticker which was allegedly bought at the Mr DIY bearing Arabic script, was circulated in the social media.

Mat Ramlee claimed the words Allah (Arabic for “God”) and Prophet Muhammad were clearly printed on the footprint sticker.

Despite his assertion, the original manufacturer of the goods had utilised scrap aluminium where the Arabic script was printed, likely without the reseller’s knowledge.

Earlier this week, Mr DIY in a statement has already apologised over the matter.

They also had ordered all car stickers, which contain characters or wordings that may offend Muslim customers, to be withdrawn from their stores with immediate effect.

They also said that all customers with an affected product may receive a full exchange, providing that they have proof of purchase.