KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A new art gallery, Ruang Teduh, has opened at Exchange 106 with the “RASA Merdeka!” exhibition, celebrating Malaysian creativity this season.

Former ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz who launched it yesterday called it a vital space to preserve Malaysia’s cultural identity.

“Without culture, a country is empty. It is art, dance, food, music and traditions that give us our soul and identity.

“We have so many malls and shopping complexes selling branded goods, but those places have no soul. What we need are spaces like this, to exhibit the culture of our country. That is what makes Malaysia alive,” he said.

Nazri cited the band Alleycats, made up of ethnic Indian musicians but famous for their Malay-language songs, as proof that culture cuts across race.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz speaks at the launch of Ruang Teduh art gallery at Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur on August 28, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

He also noted how artworks at the gallery blended Malay and Chinese elements yet remained distinctly Malaysian.

Faris Najhan Hashim, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange 106, said he was proud to house the gallery in the mall.

“This art gallery now embraces the exchange process, a beacon of progress. Art is the language of the soul. It transcends words, binding human hearts to their heritage and uniting us as a people,” he said.

“The launch of Ruang Teduh is not merely the unveiling of a gallery. It is the opening of a sanctuary, a place of reflection, appreciation and remembrance of the freedom to express thoughts, emotions and imaginations.

“It is our hope that this space will serve not only as a platform for artists to unveil their craft, but also as a vessel for society to draw inspiration. From these walls, adorned with works of vision and beauty, may arise compositions and awakenings that remind us art is the very path that sustains our spirit,” he added.

“With humility, I invite all of us to see Ruang Teduh not just as a gallery, but as a platform, a place where we shelter our shared spirit and uplift our hearts. Let us move forward together, with the spirit of Merdeka burning brightly within us, so that art and culture may forever be the light that guides our nation’s journey.”

Artist Azzaha Ibrahim (right) speaks at the launch of Ruang Teduh art gallery at Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur on August 28, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Veteran musician Datuk M. Nasir said galleries like Ruang Teduh are crucial for giving local artists recognition.

“Compared to the ’80s there are still people who love the arts. Numbers-wise, I think it’s the same. The difference is in the exposure. Nowadays if you’re not on social media you won’t be known,” he said.

“For example painters, there are a lot of painters, and they’re good, but compared to the past they haven’t received the same exposure or following. One of the reasons a gallery like this is important is because it gives them a platform and helps more people discover their work,” he told Malay Mail.

Musician Datuk M. Nasir speaks at the launch of Ruang Teduh art gallery at Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur on August 28, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

He added he attended the launch to support artists whose works he has long followed on social media.

Award-winning director U-Wei Saari urged visitors to experience the art for themselves without overthinking.

“Not understanding art is beautiful. You don’t have to decode it nor relate to it. It’s visual, so you need to be present to appreciate it with your own eyes. By doing that, your soul feels something. That’s where the connection begins, or I call it the second wave,” he said.

“Once you get that craving you will keep seeking it and that opens your heart to different things. This gallery is full of lovely art pieces and I hope people take advantage and come see it for themselves.”

Malaysian filmmaker U-Wei Saari speaks with Malay Mail at the launch of Ruang Teduhart gallery at Exchange 106, Tun Razak Exchange in Kuala Lumpur on August 28, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Senimalaya editorial lead Irwan Muhammad Zain also encouraged the public to visit as admission is free.

“We wanted to create a space in the middle of a commercial hub where people can slow down, sit, and enjoy art. TRX 106 is an ideal location and is accessible, lively, yet with corners that allow for reflection,” said Irwan.

“The staff at 106 have been dropping by as well to look at the paintings and that’s the spirit we want, to make art an everyday part of life.

“The works on display are diverse, from abstract paintings, surrealism, sculptors and more. We hope visitors not only come to appreciate them, but also to bring some of these pieces home. Buying art keeps the ecosystem alive.”

The “RASA Merdeka!” exhibition at Ruang Teduh features bold canvases, surrealist works, sculptures and abstract paintings — some accented with gold leaf.

Highlights include Kide Baharudin’s “Tekong Funfair Maghin”, Husin Othman’s “Cari Makan” series, Long Thien Shih’s “Don’t Prey Prey”, and Johan Marjonid’s sweeping paddy field scene “Benih Padi Belum Tiba II.”

Ruang Teduh opened its doors on August 16 in collaboration with Galeri Puteh. The show runs until September 16.

Senimalaya, launched last year as a portal dedicated to arts, culture, heritage and literature, is part of Media Works Sdn Bhd.

The gallery is located at Lot UG 31 & 32, Exchange 106, Lingkaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur.