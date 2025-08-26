KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 – The Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur situated in the vibrant Mont Kiara neighbourhood officially opened today to cater to business and leisure guests.

The 32-storey, five-star hotel now stands as a new landmark within the upscale Mont Kiara precinct, conveniently located near key landmarks such as the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

The grand opening ceremony, held today, was attended by industry figures and development partners, including Hap Seng Consolidated Group Berhad chairman Thomas Karl Rapp, managing director Datuk Edward Lee, Naza Group of Companies chairman and CEO Nasarudin Nasimuddin, and deputy executive chairman Faliq Nasimuddin.

Also present were renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who was responsible for the hotel design, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation Asia Pacific President David Udell.

In his speech, Udell highlighted Hyatt’s international growth, emphasising Kuala Lumpur’s importance as a regional hub.

“In the past year alone, we have introduced three new hotels and brands to the city. Last December, together with Hap Seng, we welcomed Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur, and earlier this month, atop the iconic Merdeka 118, we opened our first Park Hyatt Hotel in Malaysia,” he shared.

Udell also noted that Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur is poised to serve a diverse clientele, from business travellers attending conventions to leisure guests eager to explore the city’s rich cultural offerings.

Faliq also expressed pride in the collaboration with Hap Seng, highlighting the broader development of KL Midtown.

Naza TTDI deputy executive chairman & group managing director SM Faliq Nasimuddin speaking at the launch of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur KL Midtown. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“This mixed development known as KL Metropolis includes components such as the Hyatt Regency hotel, a lifestyle mall, the signature and corporate office towers and residential apartments.

“With other collaboration partners, we are also developing components such as residential apartments and corporate offices within the vicinity, which also includes the five-acre KL Metropolis urban park and recreational facilities for the benefit of the surrounding community,” he explained.

The official launch of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown was attended by industry figures and various stakeholders. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The hotel itself boasts 410 accommodations, comprising 306 guest rooms and suites, alongside 104 fully serviced residences designed to meet the needs of both short-term visitors and extended-stay guests.

The property also features a wide range of facilities, including two chlorinated salt-water swimming pools, a Kids’ Club, recreational facilities and four distinctive food and beverage outlets offering exceptional dining experiences.