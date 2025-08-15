KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — For many Malaysians, buying a luxury car is no longer just about status or performance. It is now a more considered decision — one that factors in how well a car holds its value over time.

This shift is driven by rising living costs and greater financial awareness. With cars being one of life’s bigger investments, buyers are asking: will this still be worth something when it is time to upgrade?

Resale value is the new status symbol

A car’s ability to retain value is becoming a major buying factor. Carsome Malaysia reports that some vehicles retain up to 70 per cent of their value after three years. In the luxury segment, brand reliability and ownership experience can make a big difference.

Resale value in focus as buyers and sellers come to terms. — Picture from Freepik

Globally, Lexus consistently ranks among the best for resale value, earning Kelley Blue Book’s Best Resale Value Award for luxury brands. While based on global data, it reflects what many Malaysians already see — that Lexus vehicles are durable, well-supported, and trusted.

Why it makes sense to think ahead

Higher resale value makes future upgrades easier

Lower running costs reduce financial pressure

Reliable aftersales service adds peace of mind

Compact, efficient models suit urban lifestyles

Lexus LBX and RZ reflect the brand’s focus on lasting value through premium hybrid and electric mobility. — Picture courtesy of Lexus

Where Lexus fits into the picture

In this context, Lexus offers a smart answer for buyers who want long-term value. The Lexus LBX, a compact hybrid SUV, blends premium quality with city-ready efficiency — ideal for younger buyers or small families seeking refined practicality.

The Lexus RZ, a fully electric SUV, delivers advanced technology with Lexus comfort and quality. It is a forward-looking choice designed to last well beyond the first few years of ownership.

Lexus LBX cockpit demonstrates the Tazuna Concept — Lexus’s driver-focused design that ensures intuitive control with minimal hand and eye movement. — Picture courtesy of Lexus

RZ cockpit also follows the Tazuna Concept, prioritising driver focus through simplified, instinctive control layout. — Picture courtesy of Lexus

Both models reflect a growing trend: Malaysians are choosing cars that are not just luxurious — but also make sense in the long run.

RZ’s rotary shifter uses a press-and-turn motion for intuitive, focused gear selection. — Picture courtesy of Lexus

LBX features an ergonomically shaped shift knob for a natural, comfortable grip. — Picture courtesy of Lexus

Smart luxury is built to last

Luxury today is not just about design or features. It is about how well a car fits your life and how confidently it carries its value into the future.

With Lexus, Malaysians are not just buying cars. They are buying long-term confidence.