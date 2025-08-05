SEOUL, Aug 5 — A growing trend among South Korean elementary schoolchildren involves dating for just a single 40-minute class period to avoid being labelled “mosol,” or “single since birth.”

Singer Jang Yoon-jeong recently shared her surprise after learning from her children about “one-period couples,” who start and end relationships during school recess, according to a report in The Korea Herald.

“You just give a note to a friend you like, saying, ‘Do you want to go out with me?’ and if he says yes, then we are girlfriends and boyfriends. Then we break up after the class ends,” said an 11-year-old student surnamed Kim.

“When my son explained this culture to me, I was stunned,” said 45-year-old Kim Joong-whan. “‘Is this some kind of stand-in for real emotions?’ I asked.”

These fleeting relationships serve as a social buffer, helping children avoid stigma in a society where dating is seen as a sign of normalcy and social competence.

Children have also adopted strategies such as “janggo,” or “confession joke,” to protect themselves from rejection by claiming the confession was not serious.

Social media is playing a major role in encouraging these behaviours, exposing children to idealised portrayals of relationships, experts say.

Hallym University sociology professor Shin Kyung-ah said, “Platforms are flooded with content that glamorises relationships, from romantic confessions to curated couple aesthetics.”

A 31-year-old elementary school teacher noted that relationship-related terms like “kiss,” “ppoppo” (a peck on the lips or cheek) and “skinship” (a Korean expression derived from English, used to describe physical intimacy or affectionate touch) have become normal in student conversations.

“My students openly discuss these terms with their peers. Words like ‘kiss,’ which were once whispered, are now casually thrown around,” the teacher told the Korea Herald.

Experts are urging parents and educators to provide age-appropriate guidance on emotional boundaries, rejection and responsible relationship behaviour.

Sex education specialists stress the importance of avoiding harsh criticism and instead offering calm, constructive discussions about emotional growth.

Educating children on how to both express and accept rejection is essential, as difficulties in managing it have been associated with bullying and retaliatory behaviour.