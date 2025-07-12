KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysian modest fashion brand TudungPeople is representing the country at Expo 2025 Osaka in a subtle yet meaningful way, through the hijabs worn by national delegates at the Malaysia Pavilion.

Rather than participating via a retail booth or physical showcases, the homegrown brand is visually present via its signature scarves, aligning with the Pavilion’s theme, “Weaving a Future in Harmony”.

TudungPeople chief operating officer Dr Fazly Azry said the brand’s presence is woven into the very fabric of the Pavilion through the scarves worn by Malaysia’s national delegates – a visual gesture that speaks of elegance, cultural pride and thoughtful design.

“We’ve always believed that presence doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful. Seeing our scarves worn in the Pavilion is a deeply meaningful reminder that representation can be carried through something as personal and as visible as what we wear,” he said in a statement to Bernama.

He added that the brand’s signature plain-coloured hijabs, designed with comfort and versatility in mind, embody the quiet strength of intentional design.

“This subtle act of fashion diplomacy allows modest wear to serve as a cultural bridge, expressing Malaysian identity in ways that inspire connection, curiosity and conversation,” he said.

Founded in 2011, TudungPeople has grown from a small local brand into one of Malaysia’s most recognisable names in modest fashion, known for its inclusive approach and signature plain-coloured hijabs that prioritise comfort, functionality and timeless elegance.

Over the years, the brand has continued to push the boundaries of what modest fashion can mean, not only aesthetically, but also socially and culturally.

Dr Fazly said for TudungPeople, harmony is not just a message, it’s a lived philosophy, and the brand celebrates unity in diversity through its designs and values, crafting products that empower wearers while representing Malaysia’s rich cultural landscape.

“Our hijabs are designed to be worn by anyone who values comfort, modesty and elegance. We want people to see that modest fashion is not a limitation – it’s a strength,” he added.

The brand often weaves elements of Malaysian heritage into its designs, drawing inspiration from traditional arts and crafts, local delicacies (kuih), flora and fauna, and even nostalgic childhood motifs.

“We see heritage not as a trend, but as a living story. We want to reinterpret tradition thoughtfully, in a way that feels accessible to the modern Muslimah who wants to wear her identity with pride,” he said.

This ability to balance cultural integrity and commercial relevance is one of TudungPeople’s core strengths, with each design crafted to carry both aesthetic value and meaningful storytelling.

With growing interest from international markets, TudungPeople is working closely with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) this year under a global expansion programme focused on building the right infrastructure for sustainable export growth.

From refining product-market fit to identifying potential partnerships, the collaboration helps to lay the foundation for the brand’s long-term presence abroad.

“Being part of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is not just symbolic, it’s strategic. It allows us to connect with international stakeholders in a meaningful way, while giving us the platform to share what Malaysian design truly stands for, intention, identity and quiet strength,” Dr Fazly added.

Although it will not feature a dedicated product collection at the Expo, the brand views its involvement as an act of soft power, using fashion to promote Malaysian culture in a global setting.

“In the end, it’s not always about visibility. It’s about what people remember and if someone sees one of our scarves at the Pavilion and feels a sense of grace, dignity, or curiosity, then we’ve done our part,” he said. — Bernama