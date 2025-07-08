KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — If you’ve always been curious about the annual Bon Odori festival, you can check it out at Sunway City this weekend on July 12 and 13.

2025 marks the 49th Bon Odori celebration and it is being co-organised by Sunway City Kuala Lumpur with The Japan Club of Kuala Lumpur (JCKL), The Japanese School of Kuala Lumpur, and the Embassy of Japan.

Sunway in a statement said that the collaboration was” honouring Japanese traditions while fostering cross-cultural appreciation and marking a symbol of the enduring friendship between Japan and Malaysia.”

The festival will be held at the open-air car park besides Sunway Resort and admission is free.

Expect over 100 booths with Japanese street food and snacks as well as knick-knacks and crafts.

For Muslim festivalgoers there will also be food to cater to them as well as non-Muslims.

Look forward to a rousing taiko drum performance as well as the iconic Bon Odori dance.

The festival will run from 4pm to 11pm on both days and for those taking AirAsiaRide, there is a special promo code for the event: BONODORI25