TOKYO, June 29 — Sanrio’s annual character ranking has fans vote for their favourite cute mascot and this year, a winner has broken a very popular character’s long streak.

Adorable white puppy Cinnamoroll had topped the Sanrio Character Ranking seven times in the last eight years but this year had to settle for second place as fans all over the world voted for the beloved Pompompurin.

Sanrio describes the pup thus:

“This boy golden retriever is unmistakable in his trademark brown beret. He has a laidback demeanour and loves the phrase 'let's go out!' He loves milk, anything soft, and his mama's cream caramel puddings. He has a talent for napping and doing 'purin aerobics', and can make friends with anyone. His dream is to get even bigger.”

Interestingly the top three mascots this year are all dogs with third place taken by the puppy Pochacco.

Pompompurin last topped the ranking in 2016 but of all Sanrio's multiple mascots, its most well-known mascot Hello Kitty has topped the ranking the most at fifteen times.

Here's the list of the mascots making the Top 10 this year: