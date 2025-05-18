TOKYO, May 18 — A local government initiative to promote a scenic bridge in Fuji, Shizuoka prefecture, as a prime photo location for Mount Fuji has sparked backlash from residents who say their lives are being disrupted by the influx of tourists.

Dubbed the “Mount Fuji dream bridge”, the spot has become a viral hit on social media thanks to a dramatic staircase that appears to lead directly to Japan’s tallest peak.

On clear days, the location draws long queues, with more than 50 people seen lining up for a photo in April.

But what was meant to be a tourism boost has instead brought daily headaches to those living nearby.

“It’s really troublesome because travellers speak loudly from early in the morning,” said one local woman to Japan’s Kyodo news agency.

Another questioned: “Is there a single resident who thought the tourist attraction was worth the trouble?”

The bridge, built in 2016 to link two major roads, now attracts up to 1,000 visitors on busy days.

Among them was Zhu Yihao, a tourist from Shanghai, who said he came hoping to take “beautiful and unique” photos.

While the city government has embraced the site’s popularity — encouraging visitors to share photos online and even installing multilingual warning signs and free parking — the measures have done little to curb problematic behaviour.

According to Kyodo, locals report persistent issues with illegal parking, noise and trespassing onto private property, prompting some to erect their own signs urging visitors to respect the area.

The situation echoes similar problems in Yamanashi prefecture, where tourists descending on a convenience store with views of Mount Fuji forced authorities to erect temporary fencing to prevent jaywalking.