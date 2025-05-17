SEOUL, May 17 — It was meant to be a joyful morning of games and laughter, but before a South Korean elementary school could begin its annual sports day earlier this week, the children did something unexpected – they apologised.

A now viral video shows the primary schoolers gathered on a field near an apartment complex, bowing their heads and chanting together: “We’re sorry. Please let us play just a little today. Thank you.”

The video, originally shared on Instagram and widely circulated online, is titled “These days, elementary school sports days start with an apology” and has been reported by South Korean media outlets.

It captured what was supposed to be a cheerful event but instead revealed a growing tension between schools and residents over noise.

According to Maeil Business Newspaper, schools are now using microphones before events to deliver a message to residents: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the noise of the event.”

The tradition of sports day, once a lively gathering of students, parents, and local residents, is turning into a hushed affair.

“We turned toward the apartment complex and apologised before starting. It’s a sad reality,” The Korea Times reported the original poster of the video as saying.

The same user said the event lasted only two hours and 40 minutes, starting at 9am, without music and with low microphone volume.

“With fewer than 100 kids, it wasn’t even that loud,” the post continued.

“Raising kids these days makes you feel like a criminal. I just want to raise them to be decent and healthy thinkers. I hope people can be a bit more understanding.”

The words in Korean read: “Sorry, these days sports day starts with the kids apologising.” — Picture from South Korean social media

The video struck a nerve with many South Koreans, drawing criticism of what some see as a hypersensitive society, The Korea Times said.

“So apartment prices go up if there’s an elementary school nearby, but people complain about the sound of kids playing?” one online user reportedly commented.

Another added, “Why should children have to apologise for being noisy one day out of the year?”

South Korean parents also expressed frustration.

“It is an event that happens once or twice a year,” a parent from Yangcheon-gu in Seoul told Maeil Business Newspaper.

“It is unfortunate that even the space where children can run around as much as they want is not properly guaranteed.”

School staff say they are stuck between community complaints and pressure from the authorities.

“If resident complaints are repeated, the education office also gives instructions to be careful.

“The reality is that we see the complainants’ faces before children,” one unnamed elementary school vice-principal was quoted as saying by Maeil Business Newspaper.

According to the same business newspaper, the problem is rooted in a phenomenon known as cho-pum-ah – short for apartments with nearby elementary schools – which have seen soaring demand in South Korea’s competitive real estate market.

While such locations were once desirable for convenience and education, they now come with tension over school activity noise, leading schools to scale back even routine events.

Some schools, however, are pushing back by trying to rebuild ties with the community.

An elementary school in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, has begun inviting nearby residents to school festivals and sports days to enjoy the events together.

“It was more effective to enjoy it together than to seek understanding,” another unnamed school official told Maeil Business Newspaper.

“The response from local residents was quite good.”

As complaints mount, experts are calling for perspective.

“Schools are not only educational, but also a space to develop sociality and experience a sense of community.

“We should focus on long-term social values rather than short-term inconveniences,” one education expert told Maeil Business Newspaper.