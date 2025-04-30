KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — An eco-themed volunteer campaign involving divers, students, fishermen and environmentalists will take place from May 10 to 12 at Pulau Perhentian Kecil as part of the International Volunteer Programme’s third phase titled Dive Against Debris, Beach Cleanup & Environment Education.

The event, led by the Black Eye Scuba Team with support from the Besut District Office, will feature underwater clean-ups, shoreline waste removal, and interactive educational sessions on topics such as ocean health and turtle conservation.

“This is a dive against debris, beach clean-up and environment education happening that entire weekend,” Datuk Zuraidah Atan, a collaborator, said

“The difference here is we don’t just collect rubbish and throw it away, we weigh it, sort it, collect the data and record it in a global database which then goes to the PADI Aware Foundation and the Jabatan Laut.”

Timed to follow the monsoon season, the campaign aims to rejuvenate eco-tourism in the area while reinforcing advocacy for zero plastic waste through data-backed evidence.

According to Zuraidah, cigarette butts remain the most commonly found litter on beaches, and the statistics collected feed into PADI’s global climate action movement.

PADI Aware Foundation contributes its expertise to the programme by supporting divers who document marine debris, enabling the data to help shape international marine protection policies.

Besides diving, volunteers will also take part in shoreline clean-ups, educational workshops, and outreach sessions at SK Perhentian, including talks on responsible tourism and turtle conservation.

More information on the event is available here.