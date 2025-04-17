KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Genting World Lion Dance Championship returns for its 15th edition, which will run from July 25 to 27 at the Arena of Stars, Genting Highlands.

The upcoming competition carries added weight, as Malaysia’s 13-year winning streak was broken in 2023 when Singapore took home the international title.

This year, three Malaysian teams will represent the nation:

Catholic High School Alumni Association Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe, PJ Selangor (CHSAA DLDT)

Tarian Singa Kwong Ngai

Malaysia Xuan Long Dragon and Lion Dance, Rawang Selangor

Kevin Chang, 33, troupe leader of CHSAA DLDT, shared that there is always pressure when heading into this kind of international competition, especially knowing how the previous team did not take home the trophy

However, he remains confident that this team will give it their all.

“We’ve been training since early March, five times a week,” he said.

“Our board has approved a generous budget for props and decorations, which means a lot to us.”

Kevin Chang, troupe leader of CHSAA DLDT, said there is always pressure but the Malaysian team will give their all in the competition. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Acknowledging Singapore as a strong contender, Chang believes in his team’s efforts.

“Nothing is guaranteed, but we’ll definitely do our best.

“Competing at this level is really challenging, but it’s also a dream for every lion dancer, as this is one of the most recognised competitions in the world of lion dancing,” he said.

The team has stepped up their training by introducing new dance routines, incorporating a more engaging storyline, an important element in lion dancing, and enhancing the design of their props to impress the judges.

As of now, three months before the competition takes full swing, Chang estimates the team to be at about 50 per cent readiness.

“We have brought in a few coaches to help train our athletes, and every member is giving their best, even though many are balancing full-time jobs or studies.

“The dedication within the team is truly inspiring,” he said.

With months of preparation underway and spirits running high, only time will tell if the World Lion Dance Championship title will return to Malaysia this year.

The Genting World Lion Dance Championship is a prestigious annual high-stilt lion dance competition that gathers top teams from around the globe, alternating yearly with the National Lion Dance Championship, where Malaysian troupes compete for a chance to qualify for the international stage.

This year’s event will feature 40 elite teams from diverse and countries like Canada, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and including defending champion Singapore.

In celebration of Genting’s 60th anniversary, this year’s championship victory carries extra significance.

Not only has the grand prize been raised to US$18,000, but the winning team’s name will also be engraved on the coveted perpetual trophy, in addition to receiving individual trophies and medals.



