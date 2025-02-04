NEW YORK, Feb 4 — A lawsuit filed on Monday accused author Neil Gaiman of repeatedly raping his former babysitter, Scarlett Pavlovich, and alleged that his wife, Amanda Palmer, knew of his history of sexual misconduct when hiring Pavlovich.

The suit, which also accused the couple of human trafficking, claims they exploited Pavlovich’s financial and mental health struggles while she worked as their live-in nanny on Waiheke Island, New Zealand.

According to Variety, Pavlovich alleged that Gaiman violently raped her multiple times, choked her, hit her with a belt, and referred to her as his “slave,” demanding she call him “master.”

“Gaiman engaged in many nonconsensual sex acts with Scarlett,” the suit stated.

“Those acts were abusive and demeaning... Scarlett endured those acts because she would lose her job, housing, and promised future career support if she did not.”

Gaiman, known for works like The Sandman, has denied the allegations, stating he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity, though he admitted to being “selfish” and “careless with people’s hearts.”

The accusations, first raised in a Tortoise Media podcast last year, have led to Gaiman being dropped from several projects, with his Netflix series The Sandman set to conclude with its second season this year.

Pavlovich’s claims are among those from eight women detailed in a recent New York Magazine story, further intensifying scrutiny on the author.