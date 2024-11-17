KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MYPW) year-end show Champions Quest lived up to the hype yesterday at KuAsh Theatre, TTDI, delivering a night of high-octane action to an excited crowd.

Wrestling fans from Malaysia and countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and the United States filled the venue for an unforgettable experience.

Why is the event called Champions Quest?

The name Champions Quest captures the essence of the event, a high-stake journey where wrestlers battle not only for victory, but for the chance to claim prestigious championships.

With three major titles on the line, the MYPW World Championship, the Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) Tag Team Championship and the MYPW South-east Asia Championship, this event transcends mere matches.

In addition, two quarter-final matches from the “Journey to GOLD” tournament, where wrestlers competed to earn a shot at the MYPW South-east Asia Championship currently held by Shivam, took place at the event.

For the first time in recent memory, a tag team championship match headlined the event. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

What makes Champions Quest unique?

Champions Quest was especially noteworthy for two reasons.

It was the first time in recent memory that a tag team championship match headlined the event, as Malaysia’s The Juicy Boyz (The Wonderboy and Miles Karu) faced off against Singapore’s The Horrors (Dr. Gore and Da Butcherman) in a fierce rivalry.

Secondly, the MYPW World Championship was defended in a thrilling four-way match, for the first time featuring international stars from Australia, America and Thailand.

The match delivered on every level, showcasing an explosive mix of talent, creativity and high-flying action that kept the crowd buzzing.

Yudho ‘Boengkoes’ Perwiro, a YouTuber from Indonesia, vlogged his first MYPW show. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Why are fans excited to attend?

Mike, 28, an employee of Shopee, was the first fan through the doors, eager to experience live professional wrestling for the first time.

“I’ve been watching wrestling since I was young, but I’ve never been to a live show before,” he said.

“Since it’s my birthday today, I figured it was the perfect time to finally give it a shot.”

Wrestlers from neighbouring countries also attended to offer support, such as Ryan, 27, a Singaporean pro wrestler who came as a fan, having previously wrestled and refereed at MYPW events.

Others, like Yudho “Boengkoes” Perwiro, 33, an Indonesian YouTuber, travelled to Malaysia to vlog about Malaysian pro wrestling, attending his first MYPW show.

“Another reason I’m here is to learn the style of Malaysian pro wrestling,” said Yudho. “I hope to become a wrestler myself and eventually start an indie wrestling promotion in Indonesia.”

“I believe it’s never too late to start your wrestling career, and I really hope events like this will happen in Indonesia too,” he added.

Malaysian rapper Donrealla had a great experience at his first indie wrestling show. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Donrealla, 27, a Malaysian rapper, had a great experience at his first indie wrestling show.

“I wasn’t expecting such high-quality action, especially in the four-way match,” he said.

Having grown up watching western wrestling, particularly WWE, Donrealla was familiar with that style.

“As for indie wrestling, this is my first time, and the experience has been really good,” he added.

When asked about his standout moments of the night, he highlighted Carlo “Cash Money” Cannon’s performance and Shivam’s impressive promo skills.

The event left Elysha Arnold wanting to come back for more MYPW events. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

For some fans, like Suraya Elysha Arnold, 29, a copywriter and voice-over talent, the event left her eager to return for more.

“The experience was so fun, the production, the crowd; I found myself screaming the entire time,” she said.

“If it’s like this in the future, I would definitely go for more.”

Look forward to 2025

The event was a sell-out, with over 200 fans in attendance who witnessed Carlo Cannon retain his MYPW World Championship and the Juicy Boyz claim the SPW Tag Team Championship.

This marked MYPW’s fourth show of the year, capping off 2024 with a bang.

Fans can look forward to even bigger things on the horizon in 2025.