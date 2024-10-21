KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — TikToker Aiman stumbled on a food stall at a farmer’s market selling nasi lemak while in the Honolulu in Hawaii.

Unfortunately, his excitement turned to disappointment when he found that the dish was non-halal due to pork floss being added to the dish.

He did however have a chat with the seller and found out his interesting history with the dish, and how his Nasi Lemak Hawaii (the name of the business) started.

The chef, Andrew Presllar, said he worked in New York with another chef Zach Lazio who ran a Malaysian restaurant, which is where he got the recipe from.

Presslar said he then became “obsessed” with Malaysian flavours, calling them second to none.

While Aiman perhaps left without nasi lemak, he did leave Malaysians cheered at the thought of our food gaining acceptance in unlikely places.