KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Fans of Muji's store in Mid Valley were a little disconcerted when it closed recently but luckily, it just moved to bigger digs within the mall itself.

The new store, located at Lot G-068 and G-069, now offers more floor space — 22,187 sq ft (2,061sq mt) in fact.

Here are some impressions of the new store and what to expect.

Here's a map to the new Muji store (tip: head to the Ground floor towards South Court, look for Ben's (the restaurant) and Muji is right opposite. — Picture courtesy of Muji

Coffee and chill

Besides a larger space, there’s now even a counter for Muji customers to order drinks, pastries and gelato with a spacious area that has seating and tables.

The selection of food and drinks isn’t large but it’s decent enough if you just want something simple to tide you over while you’re shopping or to park your companion while you shop.

You can even buy Muji snacks on offer to nibble on instead, with Muji clearly labeling which items are halal or non-halal.

If you love snacks, Muji has plenty of them for you to pick up and they're on discount now too.— Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Easy to navigate

The sections are clearly designated by large signs with each section having curated displays, highlighting interesting items.

Currently the latest Autumn/Winter 2024 collection is already on display, with seasonal items such as flannel shirts and puffer vests prominently featured.

I particularly liked the children’s section that had a section with mini-sized tables as a nice differentiator between the sections.

Even the children's section is decently-sized and welcoming. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

The interior design stayed true to Muji’s clean, yet homely aesthetic with wood paneling and shelves aplenty.

Home organisation buffs will gravitate towards the various storage solutions on display or be inspired by the layouts used as examples.

Opening promotions

The store officially opens on October 11 with discounts on various items for limited time periods.

On opening day, the first 150 customers in line who "like" the Muji Instagram and Facebook accounts will receive an RM50 Muji cash voucher but do note the vouchers are limited and once they run out, will not be replenished.

Customers who spend at least RM200 in a single transaction will also receive a free Muji mini hard carry case, limited to one redemption per customer, and there will only be 900 units on offer.

Check out a glimpse of what's waiting for you in-store: