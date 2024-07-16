KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is set to make its debut in Malaysia next month, it has been reported.

Tim Hortons will open its first two stores in Kuala Lumpur in partnership with Singapore-based Marubeni Growth Capital Asia, .

The exact launch dates and locations are yet to be disclosed, though the store’s signage has being spotted recently at the Sunway Velocity mall, but the brand aims to establish up to 100 outlets in the Southeast Asian market by the end of 2025.

Tim Hortons is especially known for its ‘timbits’ or bite-sized doughnut holes.

The move builds upon Tim Hortons’s existing relationship with Marubeni Growth Capital Asia, which previously launched the coffee chain in Singapore in November 2023 and is now preparing to open stores in Indonesia as well. — Daily Express