LONDON, Feb 18 — A model in towering heels took an accidental tumble down the stairs of red double-decker bus at a London Fashion Week show on Saturday about “the authentic experience” of women navigating the urban landscape.

The show by British designer Ricky Wesley Harriott, held inside a stationary bus, was meant to be a “celebration of metropolitan life” for professional women and a “daring” challenge to “patriarchal norms”.

But the recreation of the morning bus commute in heels was more authentic than the designer bargained for, as one of the models, dressed in black shorts and a black long sleeve top, tumbled down the stairs.

The show’s audience, who sat in the bus passenger seats, looked on in silence, as the muse regained her composure and made a graceful exit.

Hariott’s brand, SRVC, said in a statement that its “Human Resource” collection “aims to portray the authentic experience of women navigating the urban landscape, urging us to appreciate the present reality, alongside a proposal of what the world could be”.

“Embracing the brands ethereal sensibilities, women’s corporate attire morphs into provocative silhouettes, daringly challenging patriarchal norms,” it added.

For his designs, Harriott mixed the softness of knitwear and cashmere in pastel tones with more rigid, structured jackets with pronounced shoulders in dark colours.

The flashy accessories included XXL silver hoop earrings and rings, covering all the fingers.

The week, which has been dimmed by the UK’s gloomy economy, kicked off its 40th season on Friday morning.

Some 60 designers, ranging from rising talents to renowned brands such as Burberry, will show their new designs over five days, hoping to draw the interest of buyers and fashion influencers.

The Saturday shows will include Irish designer Robyn Lynch, Erdem Moralioglu and his brand Erdem and the popular brand Labrum by Foday Dumbuya, winner of the 2023 Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. — AFP