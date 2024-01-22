KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — As the Year of the Rabbit comes to a close, the Year of the Dragon is set to begin.

Popular denim brand Levi’s welcomes the new year with its Lunar New Year collection.

The collection includes an array of denim tops and bottoms branded with a special red tab on the pocket and a custom leather back patch featuring dragon artwork and gold lettering.

Subtle nods to the Year of the Dragon are woven throughout the collection, including this denim jacket for men. — Picture courtesy of Levi's

Advertisement

Subtle nods to the Year of the Dragon are woven throughout the collection, from contrast colour stitching to gold eyelets and specially designed papercut graphics.

Men’s denim bottoms include the Gold Selvedge 501 jeans, the 512 Slim Taper, the 502 Taper offered in an indigo wash and the 568 Stay Loose Carpenter.

For denim tops, men can sport the dark rinse Relaxed Fit Trucker or the Jackson Worker.

Advertisement

Women’s bottoms include Gold Selvedge 501 jeans, High Rise Boyfriend jeans offered in Selvedge denim and a lighter indigo wash and the Pleated Baggy that pairs back to a Collarless Trucker in the same rinse.

For women, the collection also includes Baggy Overalls and a 90s Sherpa Trucker to match.

A series of dragon-themed accessories complete Levi’s Lunar New Year collection.

A knit scarf features a dragon motif while a dark wash denim bucket hat displays an embroidered dragon and Levi’s Red Tab.

The collection also offers a denim tote with red leather detailing.

Outside of denim, the collection offers an extensive range of tees and tops for men and women that feature a dragon-inspired Levi’s logo.

Meanwhile, the brand also announced its new store at The Exchange TRX.

Levi's now has a new store at The Exchange TRX. — Picture courtesy of Levi's

Measuring 2,608 feet, the space incorporates the NextGen Indigo store design format, which offers an elevated shopping experience with digital tools such as LED portal entry archways and LED screens streaming multimedia contents.

The interior design follows the brand’s popular wood-tone decoration to create a comfortable retail experience.

At the heart of the store is the Levi’s Tailor Shop, where consumers can work with a skilled master tailor to customise their favourite denim pieces.

Local celebrities and social media influencers were invited to celebrate the new store opening, where they were presented with a tote bag made by Motoguo.

Notable attendees included Alvin Chong, Ashley Lau, Chang Le, Danny Koo, Kittie Yiyi, DJ Jovynn and Tabby Lam.

For more details, visit https://levi.com.my/