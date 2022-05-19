Using plastic bags to stitch up her dress, this Singaporean woman has been praised for being creative. ― Pictures via TikTok/lambeturahtk

PETALING JAYA, May 19 ― A woman in Singapore used her creativity to transform used plastic bags from the famous FairPrice supermarket chain into a fancy dress.

The woman can also be seen strutting down the supermarket aisle with her do-it-yourself dress while having some people take photos of her in a recent video.

Those who were in awe of her plastic bag-themed dress took pictures of her in the supermarket.

In an earlier video, the woman who goes by the username @lambeturahtkw on TikTok posted a video revealing how she made the dress fashioned from just plastic bags.

Having a rough sketch of her dress, she then shows how she folded all the plastic bags in a certain way before stitching them together to form a dress.

Uploaded three days ago, the video of her strutting down the aisle has been receiving positive comments from social media users with many praising the woman for being creative.

Others were simply impressed that she found a way to turn the plastic bags that were initially not in use into a pretty outfit.

This is not the first time the woman had designed something out of used materials as she had designed a dress from 4D lottery tickets earlier this month.