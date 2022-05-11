Malaysian family stuck in 25-hour traffic jam during Hari Raya grateful for drinks offered by stall vendors (VIDEO)

Asyura and her family were touched by the kind gesture after being stuck in traffic for hours. ― Screengrab via TikTok/@muiithehappy

PETALING JAYA, May 11 ― A Malaysian family who was stuck in a traffic jam for 25 hours during Hari Raya were grateful after Terengganu stall vendors offered them free drinks.

This happened while Asyura Najiha Mohd Zamri and her family were on their way from Perak to Shah Alam and were caught in a terrible road congestion due to the balik kampung season.

“My family and I, who were celebrating Hari Raya with my mum’s relatives in Perak, were heading to Kelantan first to send my sister to her boarding school in Tanah Merah.

“We left Perak last Saturday at 5.30am and it took us four hours to reach Tanah Merah.

“We then continued our journey to our home town in Shah Alam passing by towns like Pasir Puteh and towns in Terengganu like Jertih and Permaisuri,” she told news portal Mstar.

Feeling hungry after being in the car for a long time, the family were fortunate to see stall vendors handing out free cold drinks to passengers in the cars in Permaisuri town.

“It was such a pleasant sight to see and we were grateful to be offered cold drinks.

“I then decided to capture that moment as I felt that it was such a kind deed to be doing to those who were hungry and in the road for so long.”

After sharing the moment on TikTok, one of the young men messaged me and told me that it was his mother who owns the stall who would usually give free drinks to those stuck in the traffic jam.

She added that her family were deeply grateful for the stall owner’s mother for thinking of passengers and for being kind.

Asyura said that the family arrived safely in Shah Alam the next day at 7am after braving a 25-hour traffic jam due to the balik kampung season.