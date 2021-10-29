Not all Mat Sallehs in Malaysia are ‘Karens’ who refuse to mask up, says TV host Mark O’Dea (VIDEO)

The Malaysia-based British YouTuber apologised on behalf of Westerners in the country for the anti-masker’s behaviour outside Dior KLCC. ― Pictures via Instagram/Mark O’Dea, Twitter/DFEfiercefun

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Television host and actor Mark O’Dea wants Malaysians to know that the maskless “Karen” who created a scene outside Dior KLCC this week is not his mum.

The 30-year-old British YouTuber who moved to Malaysia when he was 21, took to TikTok last night asking the public to stop tagging him the viral clip.

Earlier this week, a Caucasian female outside the luxury boutique made headlines when she was caught on video arguing with a staff member after she was denied entry for not wearing a mask.

O’Dea, who is not related to her, apologised on behalf of Westerners in Malaysia following the ruckus that made the rounds online.

“On behalf of the Mat Salleh, ang moh and orang putih community, I would like to say sorry, maaf for this Karen,” he said, using the Malay and Hokkien terms for Westerners.

“We are not all like Karen, we do wear our mask.”

The former 8TV Quickie host also asked social media users to stop tagging him in the viral clip.

“Stop tagging me in the video, it’s not my mum just because she’s orang putih.”

Oh no Karen had landed in Malaysia!!!! 🙉 on behalf of the Mat Salleh community I am very sorry .we are not all bodoh macam dia 🤣🙈 — Mark Odea (@markodea8) October 27, 2021

In a separate Instagram Story, O’Dea responded to a comment from a social media user who thought the anti-masker woman was his mother, solely based on their ethnicity.

“No, Karen is not my mum. We don’t all look the same.

“I also am not related to Harry Potter,” he wrote.

Besides O’Dea, other expats have also responded to the Dior Karen incident, saying they were ashamed of the woman’s behaviour.

I’m embarrassed & ashamed by this behaviour. I’m very grateful to be in this country with its strict mask mandate. Well done to the staff who challenged her & stood their ground. — KMS (@mgsid) October 28, 2021

I am embarrassed to be orang putih in Malaysia because of this woman.. — Agata Frymus (@agatafrymus) October 27, 2021

This kind of nonsense gives us white people in Malaysia a bad name. It's not complicated. Wear a mask means wear an effing mask. — marc de faoite (@marcdefaoite) October 27, 2021

The maskless woman sparked public furore for not adhering to health and safety protocols that are crucial in curbing Covid-19 cases from rising.

The Health Ministry is seeking more information from Suria KLCC to identify the woman who has been labelled a “Karen”, a term used to describe a demanding and entitled white woman.